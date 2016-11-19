Jiggetts' triple-double leads FDU over Lipscomb 90-72

Stephan Jiggetts had 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists on Saturday night and Fairleigh Dickinson pulled away early in the second half to beat Lipscomb 90-72.
Darian Anderson had 28 points and Mike Holloway added 22 for the Knights (2-2), who started the second half with a 20-5 run to lead 52-38. FDU led by double digits the rest of the way.
Fairleigh Dickinson trailed by eight in the first half after the Bisons (2-3) scored 11 straight to lead 26-18. Fairleigh Dickinson closed the deficit to 33-32 by the break.
Anderson was 4 of 5 from 3-point range and Jiggetts added a pair of treys for the Knights, who shot 7 of 14 from behind the arc and 54.5 percent overall.
Garrison Mathews and George Brammeier had 13 points each for Lipscomb which was 10 of 37 from 3-point range. Josh Williams and Aaron Korn added 12 points each.
Comments