Sports

November 19, 2016 8:21 PM

Jiggetts' triple-double leads FDU over Lipscomb 90-72

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Stephan Jiggetts had 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists on Saturday night and Fairleigh Dickinson pulled away early in the second half to beat Lipscomb 90-72.

Darian Anderson had 28 points and Mike Holloway added 22 for the Knights (2-2), who started the second half with a 20-5 run to lead 52-38. FDU led by double digits the rest of the way.

Fairleigh Dickinson trailed by eight in the first half after the Bisons (2-3) scored 11 straight to lead 26-18. Fairleigh Dickinson closed the deficit to 33-32 by the break.

Anderson was 4 of 5 from 3-point range and Jiggetts added a pair of treys for the Knights, who shot 7 of 14 from behind the arc and 54.5 percent overall.

Garrison Mathews and George Brammeier had 13 points each for Lipscomb which was 10 of 37 from 3-point range. Josh Williams and Aaron Korn added 12 points each.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

"Farm tough" Scott County reaches state semifinals

View more video

Sports Videos