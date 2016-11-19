Bednarczyk leads Villanova to 41-10 win over Delaware

Zach Bednarczyk threw for four touchdowns as Villanova closed its season with a 41-10 win over Delaware on Saturday.
Bednarczyk was 13 of 17 for 195 yards passing for the Wildcats (8-3, 6-2 Colonial Athletic Association). They finish the season two games behind CAA leader James Madison and tied with New Hampshire.
Matt Gudzak ran for 121 yards and a score on 13 carries. He also caught a touchdown pass.
Bednarczyk threw a 34-yard touchdown to Changa Hodge, a 54-yard scoring strike to Gudzak and hit Ryan Bell for another touchdown to help lift the Wildcats to a 27-10 lead at halftime. They held Delaware scoreless in the second half.
Joe Walker had 111 yards and a score on 7-of-14 passing for the Blue Hens (4-7, 2-6).
It was coach Andy Talley's final regular-season game at Villanova. He has 228 wins in 32 seasons with the Wildcats.
