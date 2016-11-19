Sports

November 19, 2016 8:26 PM

No. 16 Oklahoma women rally to top BYU 68-61

The Associated Press
PROVO, Utah

Peyton Little scored nine of her 16 points in the fourth quarter and No. 16 Oklahoma rallied to defeat BYU 68-61 on Saturday.

Vionise Pierre-Louis had seven of her nine points in the fourth quarter to go with 13 rebounds overall as the Sooners (3-0) outscored the Cougars (1-2) 21-7 in the final period.

Oklahoma raced to a 20-8 lead after one quarter as BYU made just 3-of-15 shots, but the Cougars were 9 of 15 in the second to outscore the Sooners 26-11 and lead 34-31 at halftime. BYU pushed the lead to 54-47 entering the fourth quarter.

After Kalani Purcell's jumper made it 57-54 with 6:31 to play, BYU didn't score another field goal until 10 seconds remained, missing seven straight shots and committing five turnovers.

Little pulled the Sooners within 1 at the 5:59 mark, Pierre-Louis put them ahead and Maddie Manning knocked down a 3. Then Oklahoma went cold, missing its last nine field goal attempts but making 7 of 8 free throws in the last 45 seconds.

Cassie Broadhead had 18 points for BYU.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

"Farm tough" Scott County reaches state semifinals

View more video

Sports Videos