No. 16 Oklahoma women rally to top BYU 68-61

Peyton Little scored nine of her 16 points in the fourth quarter and No. 16 Oklahoma rallied to defeat BYU 68-61 on Saturday.
Vionise Pierre-Louis had seven of her nine points in the fourth quarter to go with 13 rebounds overall as the Sooners (3-0) outscored the Cougars (1-2) 21-7 in the final period.
Oklahoma raced to a 20-8 lead after one quarter as BYU made just 3-of-15 shots, but the Cougars were 9 of 15 in the second to outscore the Sooners 26-11 and lead 34-31 at halftime. BYU pushed the lead to 54-47 entering the fourth quarter.
After Kalani Purcell's jumper made it 57-54 with 6:31 to play, BYU didn't score another field goal until 10 seconds remained, missing seven straight shots and committing five turnovers.
Little pulled the Sooners within 1 at the 5:59 mark, Pierre-Louis put them ahead and Maddie Manning knocked down a 3. Then Oklahoma went cold, missing its last nine field goal attempts but making 7 of 8 free throws in the last 45 seconds.
Cassie Broadhead had 18 points for BYU.
Comments