Sports

November 19, 2016 8:31 PM

Arkansas St holds on to beat Army 60-57

The Associated Press
WEST POINT, N.Y.

Devin Carter scored 11 points and had five rebounds, and Donte Thomas and Rashad Lindsey each had nine points to give Arkansas State a 60-57 win against Army on Saturday.

Lindsey's layup off a steal put Arkansas State (3-1) ahead 59-44 with 5:10 to play. The Black Knights ended the game with a 13-1 run to close to three points.

Kennedy Edwards collected a steal with 10 seconds left, but Thomas Funk missed a 3-point attempt with five seconds left and the Red Wolves collected the rebound.

Arkansas State led 24-22 at halftime and built the lead to 49-31 with 10:50 left to play.

The Red Wolves shot 22 for 55 (40 percent) from the floor while Army (1-2) struggled, converting just 17 of 54 shots (31.5).

Mac Hoffman led Army with 17 points and four boards and Jordan Fox added 15.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

"Farm tough" Scott County reaches state semifinals

View more video

Sports Videos