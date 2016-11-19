Smith makes 43 saves, Coyotes nip Sharks 3-2 in OT

Martin Hanzal redirected Alex Goligoski's shot into the net at 1:16 of overtime, giving the Arizona Coyotes a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.
Mike Smith stopped 43 shots for Arizona, 18 in the third period. Tobias Rieder and Max Domi also scored for the Coyotes, who ended a four-game skid and played into overtime for the third straight game.
San Jose lost its third in a row despite finishing with a season-high 45 shots on goal.
The Sharks cut the Coyotes' lead to 2-1 just 41 seconds into the third period with Joe Pavelski's sixth goal of the season, a long, rising shot that was too fast for Smith to deflect.
Tommy Wingels scored off a deflected shot from teammate Matt Nieto at 10:28.
Rieder, who missed Thursday's overtime loss at Vancouver due to injury, opened the scoring. He fired in a centering pass from Jordan Martinook at 1:55 of the first period after Martinook chased down the puck.
It was Rieder's fifth goal of the season and third in his last four games.
Arizona's Ryan White and San Jose's Michael Haley began exchanging punches off the faceoff right after the goal, with Haley getting in the most vicious hook. Haley leads the Sharks in penalty minutes despite having played in only eight games.
The Coyotes mustered just four shots against goalie Martin Jones in the opening period and scored on one of them. Jones made 23 saves.
Jones denied a pair of breakaways in the second, but couldn't stop Domi's shot that found an opening short side between the post and Jones' body at 7:53. Domi's second goal and team-leading 13th point of the season came 25 seconds after Arizona went on a power play.
The Coyotes were whistled twice for too many men on the ice, but they thwarted all three Sharks power plays.
NOTES: Sharks C Tomas Hertl has a lower-body injury and is being evaluated away from the team. Hertl and C Melker Karlsson (ankle) were scratched. ... Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse is dealing with an upper-body injury and was scratched. ... The Coyotes recalled C Christian Dvorak from Tucson of the AHL before the game, with C Brad Richardson out indefinitely after surgery Friday to repair broken bones in his right leg. ... Referee Francois St. Laurent left the game after the first period due to illness. ... The Coyotes wore light purple warmup jerseys in honor of Hockey Fights Cancer Night.
UP NEXT
Sharks: Host the New Jersey Devils on Monday night to open a five-game homestand.
Coyotes: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night, the middle game of a three-game homestand.
