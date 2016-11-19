Utah State beats Idaho State 85-51

Shane Rector scored 17 points with seven assists and led five players in double figures as Utah State beat Idaho State 85-51on Saturday night.
Rector was 7 of 13 from the field including two 3-pointers for the undefeated Aggies (3-0). Koby McEwen added 16 points with six assists and a team-high nine rebounds, Jalen Moore had 13 points and three rebounds, Norbert Janicek had 12 points and four rebounds and Ngor Barnaba chipped in 10 points with eight rebounds. The team averaged 50 percent shooting from the field, 53.8 percent shooting from the line and had a 50-32 rebounding edge over Idaho State.
Utah State led from the start and opened a 35-18 lead on a McEwen 3-pointer with 2:34 left in the first period.
Rector hit a jumper early in the second half to make it 54-35 with 15:10 to play and the Aggies cruised from there.
Ethan Telfair led the Bengals (0-3) with 14 points.
