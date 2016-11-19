Ogbe, Neilson lead Utah Valley past NAIA Benedictine, 86-52

Kenneth Ogbe and Isaac Neilson combined to score 25 points and Utah Valley used a big second half to beat NAIA Benedictine University at Mesa, 86-52 on Saturday night.
The Wolverines quickly built a double-digit lead and were up by 15 points, 26-11, with under nine minutes to go in the first half.
Benedictine rallied and got within seven, 30-23 with five minutes left in the half but Utah Valley surged into halftime with an 11-point lead, 43-32.
Ogbe opened the second half with a layup and followed it with a 3-pointer to push the lead to 48-32.
Ogbe finished with 13 points to lead Utah Valley, which shot 37 percent from the field (27 of 73) and was 11 of 43 from beyond the arc. Neilson finished with 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Jorge Cano had 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Redhawks.
