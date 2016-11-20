St. Francis (Pa.) beats D-III Chatham 119-59

Andre Wolford made 3 of 6 from 3-point range and scored 17 points in 16 minutes to help St. Francis (Pa.) beat Division III Chatham 119-59 on Saturday night.
The Red Flash (1-2) never trailed and outscored the Cougars 65-26 in the second half, extending to their largest lead at the final score.
St. Francis was 19 of 32 (59.4 percent) from 3-point range with eight different players contributing at least one triple.
Georgios Angelou and Isaiah Blackmon added 14 points each, Keith Braxton scored 13, Josh Nebo 12 and Jamaal King 10. Angelou was 4 of 5 from 3-point range and handed out nine assists.
Alex Schoppen led the Cougars with 18 points and Anthony Bomar added 10.
