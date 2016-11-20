Worthman lifts Air Force over San Jose State 41-38

Quarterback Arion Worthman rushed for 215 yards and threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Robinette with 32 seconds left as Air Force beat San Jose State 41-38 in Mountain West Conference play on Saturday night.
The Spartans (3-8, 2-5) had apparently won the game when Jermaine Kelly recovered a fumble by Ronald Cleveland at the SJSU 1 with 1:39 left.
But the Spartans ran just 12 seconds off the clock on three plays before punting to set up the game-winning strike for the Falcons (8-3, 4-3).
Kenny Potter threw for two touchdowns and ran for three for the Spartans, including a 1-yard sneak for a 38-34 lead with 3:53 left.
Weston Steelhammer had two interceptions for Air Force, the last one with 16 seconds left, bringing his NCAA-leading active career total to 17. He has six this season.
Worthman, making just his third start, scored on runs of 4 and 25 yards, and became the first Air Force quarterback to rush for 200 yards since Beau Morgan had 217 against Fresno State in 1996. He completed just three passes out of the Falcons' run-oriented, triple-option attack.
THE TAKEAWAY
Air Force: The Falcons have matched the four-game win streak they also assembled to begin the season and are on their way to playing in a bowl game for the ninth time in 10 seasons under coach Troy Calhoun.
San Jose State: No relief in a difficult season for the Spartans, who will finish with their fourth straight non-winning campaign under coach Ron Caragher. Caragher is 18-30 at San Jose State, including 12-24 the past three seasons.
UP NEXT
Air Force: The Falcons close the regular season at home next Saturday against No. 20 Boise State, which needs a victory over Air Force and a Wyoming loss at New Mexico to win the MWC Mountain Division title.
San Jose State: The Spartans end their season next Saturday on the road against long-time rival Fresno State. The Bulldogs remain winless in seven Mountain West games and dropped to 1-10 overall after a 14-13 home defeat to Hawaii, their ninth consecutive loss.
