No. 10 Mississippi State women beat No. 8 Texas 79-68

Morgan William scored 23 points, Victoria Vivians added 19 and No. 10 Mississippi State beat No. 8 Texas 79-68 on Sunday night.
Mississippi State (4-0) pulled away in the second quarter thanks to some valuable minutes from the bench — especially guards Jazzmun Holmes and Roshunda Johnson — and a suffocating defense that held the Longhorns without a field goal for the final 9:40 of the half.
The Bulldogs had a 26-9 advantage in the second quarter to turn a tie game into a 42-25 halftime lead. Texas (1-2) had 15 turnovers in the first half and 24 in the game.
Brooke McCarty led Texas with 19 points, and Ariel Atkins added 18.
William shot 5 of 11 from the field and 13 of 14 from the free-throw line while also adding six rebounds and three steals. Dominique Dillingham added 10 points for the Bulldogs.
BIG PICTURE
Texas: It's been a tough start to the season for Texas, which has now lost two of its first three games. Both of those losses — against Stanford and Mississippi State — came against good teams, but they provide ample evidence that the Longhorns have some work to do to be among the nation's elite.
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs lost to Texas in Austin last season, but won against the Longhorns with relative ease on their home court. Vivians — who is inarguably the team's star — had a solid game, but it was the consistent production from others like William, Dillingham and Chinwe Okorie that was most important for Mississippi State.
UP NEXT
Texas: The Longhorns return home to face Northwestern State on Wednesday.
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs face Oregon on Friday in the opening round of the Waikiki Beach Marriott Tournament in Honolulu.
Comments