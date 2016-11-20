Iwundu, Kansas State cruise to 89-67 win over Hampton

Wesley Iwundu hit 3 of 3 from 3-point range and scored 23 points, Barry Brown added 16 on 7-of-12 shooting and Kansas State beat Hampton 89-67 on Sunday night.
Xavier Sneed scored 15 and Kamau Stokes had 13 points for Kansas State. Sneed and Stokes made three 3-pointers apiece as the Wildcats hit 12 of 23 from behind the arc.
Stokes made a 3 to break a 10-all tie and spark a 13-0 run and Kansas State (3-0) took a 46-36 lead into halftime. The Wildcats led by double figures throughout the second half and scored 13-straight points to open their biggest lead, 75-49, with 7:23 remaining.
Jermaine Marrow and led Hampton (1-2) with 15 points. Lawrence Cooks hit three 3-pointers and scored 10.
Kansas State made 28 of 48 (58 percent) from the field and hit 21 of 38 foul shots. The Pirates were 5 of 10 from the free-throw line.
BIG PICTURE
Hampton: The game against Kansas State is their only game against a team from a major conference in the 2016-17 season.
Kansas State: Barry Brown's 16 points mark the third straight game where the sophomore has scored in double figures. Brown added four assists and three rebounds.
UP NEXT
Hampton: The Pirates remain on the road for the second game in the Barclays Center Classic. On Tuesday night they will travel to Virginia to face the Richmond Spiders
Kansas State: The Wildcats will be in action on Tuesday night as they welcome Robert Morris to Manhattan before traveling to Brooklyn for the semifinals of the Barclays Center Classic.
