Weekend Sports in Brief

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas says nothing has been decided on football coach Charlie Strong.
Longhorns athletic director Mike Perrin, in the face of swirling reports that school officials had decided to fire Strong at the end of a third bad season, dismissed them as "rumors" and said the coach would be evaluated after playing TCU on Friday.
Perrin, who has been publicly supportive of Strong all season, didn't say Strong would return.
"There are a number of rumors out there about the status of Coach Strong. I've said it all along, we will evaluate the body of work after the regular season. We have a game to get ready for against TCU on Friday, and I hope our fans will come out and support our team. We'll discuss where things stand after that," Perrin said.
That sets up an awkward Monday for Strong when he addresses reporters on the Big 12 coaches conference call, and then later at his weekly campus news conference, which is televised by the Longhorn Network.
UNDATED (AP) — The Big Ten placed three teams in the top five of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time in 56 years, setting up a No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup for Ohio State and Michigan.
Alabama was a unanimous No. 1 in the poll released Sunday. The Buckeyes were No. 2 and Wolverines No. 3. They meet in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday in a game with Big Ten and national championship implications.
Clemson is No. 4, and No. 5 Wisconsin gives the Big Ten three of the first five for the first time since Nov. 7, 1960, when Minnesota was No. 1, Ohio State was No. 3 and Iowa was No. 5.
Louisville dropped eight spots to No. 11 after getting trounced by Houston, which jumped in at No. 18.
AUTO RACING
HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson tied Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt with a record seven NASCAR championships when the hard-luck breaks of racing turned Sunday's title-deciding finale into his crowning moment.
Johnson probably had the worst car of the four championship contenders at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but a strange sequence of events opened the track for him to take the title over Carl Edwards, Joey Logano and defending champion Kyle Busch.
Edwards was in position to win until a caution with 10 laps remaining set up a wild sequence that ruined his title hopes. Edwards tried to block Logano on the restart, wound up wrecked, and it was Johnson who drove through the wreckage to take the championship lead.
Johnson had to withstand two more restarts, including one in overtime, to score his first career victory at Homestead in the most monumental race of his career.
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL kickers missed like never before Sunday, setting a record with 12 failed extra point attempts.
Kickers missed left and right, had kicks blocked and hit the uprights. Kickers missed in the wind and indoors. With several games left, kickers already had the most misses in one week since the NFL merger.
The NFL moved extra-point attempts back before last season because the kicks had become routine, and professionals almost never missed. The 18-yard attempt became a 35-yarder. In Week 13 of last season, kickers missed eight. That mark was eclipsed by mid-afternoon Sunday.
OLYMPICS
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Russian sport is a long way from convincing the world that it has cleaned up its act, the World Anti-Doping Agency declared Sunday, pointing to the state's failure to accept it was behind a doping program, its continued obstruction of testing, and a series of cyberattacks.
Russia is seeking readmission to WADA a year after being declared non-compliant with the doping code, following the publication of a report detailing widespread cheating in track and field.
Fresh evidence of state-backed doping cover-ups was revealed by investigators ahead of the Rio de Janeiro Games, although WADA's recommendation of a blanket ban on Russia's Olympic team was rejected by the IOC.
Russia's integrity is set to be challenged again when Canadian law professor Richard McLaren's final doping report is published on Dec. 9, with the focus on winter sports.
WADA also said Sunday that a gene doping test will be used "shortly" by accredited laboratories.
