Coastal Carolina downs Southern Utah 83-68 behind Wilson

Elijah Wilson scored 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting, Jaylen Shaw added 20 points and Coastal Carolina used a late run to pull away from Southern Utah 83-68 on Monday in an opening game of the MGM Grand Main Event's middleweight division.
After trailing by nine points at halftime, Southern Utah's James McGee tied it at 53 with a 3-pointer, but the Chanticleers (2-3) pulled ahead 68-58 on a 15-5 run capped by Jaylan Robertson's jumper. Wilson scored six points amid another 15-5 run, capping it with a 3 with 1:35 to play.
Wilson scored 12 points in the first half and his layup gave the Chanticleers a 25-24 edge they rode to a 39-30 halftime lead.
Demario Beck scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Chanticleers.
McGee scored 23 points, hitting 5-of-8 3-pointers for Southern Utah (1-3). Randy Onwuasor scored 22 and Race Parsons added 14.
