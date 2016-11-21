Brodziansky scores 24, TCU beats Illinois State 80-71

Vladimir Brodziansky scored 11 straight points late in the second half and Jaylen Fisher hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer in the final minute as TCU defeated Illinois State 80-71 on Monday.
Brodziansky finished with 24 points on 7-of-8 shooting for the Horned Frogs (4-0), keeping new coach Jamie Dixon undefeated at his alma mater. The 4-0 record is the best start for any first-year coach in TCU history.
MiKyle McIntosh had 20 points and nine rebounds for Illinois State (1-1).
Guard Kenrich Williams had 13 points and 10 rebounds for TCU in his first start after missing all of last season with a knee injury. He played 20 minutes Friday in his first action back.
BIG PICTURE
Illinois State: Senior guard Paris Lee was a difference-maker against TCU's young backcourt. Lee is the Missouri Valley Conference's active career leader in assists and steals. He had seven assists and two steals against TCU, to go along with 13 points.
TCU: After making at least 10 3-pointers in each of their last two games, the Horned Frogs cooled off against the Redbirds. They were just 1-of-3 from deep in the first half, and made just six 3s Monday night.
UP NEXT
Illinois State: The Redbirds have three straight home games on the schedule, beginning Sunday against Ferris State, followed by matchups with IUPUI and New Mexico.
TCU: After starting the season with four straight games at home, the Horned Frogs head to Las Vegas, Nevada for the Global Sports Classic. They play UNLV on Friday and either Western Kentucky or Washington on Saturday. They may end up with consecutive games against Washington, as the Huskies come to Fort Worth on Nov. 30.
