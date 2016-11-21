Sports

November 21, 2016 8:41 PM

Liberty rallies to beat UMass Lowell 84-77

The Associated Press
LYNCHBURG, Va.

Ryan Kemrite scored 21 points and made 11 of 12 free throws, Caleb Homesley added 19 points with five assists and Liberty rallied to beat UMass Lowell 84-77 on Monday in an Indiana Classic on-campus game.

Trailing 36-32 at halftime, Liberty rallied to a 64-60 lead on A.C. Reid's back-to-back 3-pointers with 8:59 left to play. Matt Harris's free throw put the River Hawks back up 71-70 with 3:55 left, but Homesley's layup sparked a 12-3 run that put the game out of reach.

John Dawson scored 15 points and Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz added 11 for Liberty (2-2), which made 22 of 28 free throws (79 percent).

Jahad Thomas' layup put the River Hawks up 28-26, Reid hit a 3 with two seconds left in the first half and UMass Lowell led 36-32 at halftime.

Harris scored 19 points, Tyler Livingston scored 13 and Ryan Jones added 12 for UMass Lowell (1-4).

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Malik Monk: We're having fun

View more video

Sports Videos