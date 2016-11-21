Liberty rallies to beat UMass Lowell 84-77

Ryan Kemrite scored 21 points and made 11 of 12 free throws, Caleb Homesley added 19 points with five assists and Liberty rallied to beat UMass Lowell 84-77 on Monday in an Indiana Classic on-campus game.
Trailing 36-32 at halftime, Liberty rallied to a 64-60 lead on A.C. Reid's back-to-back 3-pointers with 8:59 left to play. Matt Harris's free throw put the River Hawks back up 71-70 with 3:55 left, but Homesley's layup sparked a 12-3 run that put the game out of reach.
John Dawson scored 15 points and Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz added 11 for Liberty (2-2), which made 22 of 28 free throws (79 percent).
Jahad Thomas' layup put the River Hawks up 28-26, Reid hit a 3 with two seconds left in the first half and UMass Lowell led 36-32 at halftime.
Harris scored 19 points, Tyler Livingston scored 13 and Ryan Jones added 12 for UMass Lowell (1-4).
