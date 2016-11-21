No. 8 Wildcats pull away to beat Northern Colorado 71-55

Lauri Markkanen scored 17 points, Parker Jackson-Cartwright had 15 points and a career-high 11 assists and No. 8 Arizona pulled away over the final 12 ½ minutes to beat Northern Colorado 71-55 on Monday night.
Kadeem Allen added 10 for the Wildcats (4-0).
Gerard Davis scored 20 for the Bears (1-3). Chaz Glotta, a transfer from Southern Illinois, made 5 of 11 3-pointers for 15 points.
Jackson-Cartwright, whose previous career best was five assists, committed just one turnover. He had none in the previous game against Sacred Heart.
The Wildcats outscored the Bears 34-16 over the final 12:15.
But most of the night, Northern Colorado — picked by coaches and the media to finish near the bottom of the Big Sky Conference — gave the Wildcats all they could handle.
Northern Colorado bothered the Wildcats most of the night with a tight 2-3 zone defense.
The Bears were up 31-30 at the half and Glotta's 3-pointer put them ahead 39-37 with 14:11 remaining.
But Jackson-Cartwright drove inside, was fouled and converted the three-point play that put the Wildcats ahead for good, 40-39, with 12:15 to go. The play ignited an 11-2 run, capped by Markkanen's two free throws that gave Arizona a 48-41 lead with 9:25 to go.
The Bears twice cut it to four before Arizona pulled away.
Neither team led by more than four points in the first 20 minutes.
Markkanen's soaring tip-in of Parker Jackson-Cartwright's miss just before the buzzer cut the Bears' lead to 31-30 at the break.
BIG PICTURE
Northern Colorado: The Bears look a lot better than was forecast with the tough zone, if Davis plays that well and Glotta keeps knocking down 3s.
Arizona: The young Wildcats got a taste of what they well could face in Pac-12 play when they faced the zone defense. After struggling against it mightily, they finally figured it out to make the final score more one-sided than the game actually was.
TRIER MYSTERY
Still no word on why Allonzo Trier isn't playing. The sophomore guard, a member of the Pac-12 all-freshman team last season, sat near the far end of the bench in sweat pants during Monday night's game.
The university has declined to comment on why Trier hasn't been in uniform.
HIBERNATING BEARS
The two leading scorers from last year's Northern Colorado team are sitting out the season as redshirts. The move came as the school issued voluntarily banished itself from postseason play this season for undisclosed rule violations. No word on whether the NCAA will isssue additional penalties.
UP NEXT
Northern Colorado: The Bears play Sacred Heart in the Las Vegas Classic on Wednesday.
Arizona: The Wildcats also head to the Las Vegas Classic, facing Santa Clara on Thursday night. The winner faces winner of the Butler-Vanderbilt game.
