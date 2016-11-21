Bucknell upsets Vanderbilt 75-72, Thomas scored 17

Zach Thomas scored 17 points and Stephen Brown and Nana Foulland both added 15 to lead Bucknell in a 75-72 upset of Vanderbilt in the campus portion of the Las Vegas Invitational on Monday night.
Bucknell's last win over a Southeastern Conference team was a 59-55 victory over Arkansas in the 2006 NCAA Tournament.
Vanderbilt's Matthew Fisher-Davis scored 23 points, including a 3-pointer that tied the game at 65-all with 3:38 left.
He had a chance to send the game into overtime, but made only 2 of 3 foul shots with 5.2 seconds left, narrowing Bucknell's lead to 73-72. Fisher-Davis finished 4 of 7 from 3-point range.
Kimball Mackenzie added two foul shots for Bucknell with 4.1 seconds left.
Foulland grabbed 12 rebounds.
Luke Kornet scored 19 points and Riley LaChance had 10 points and six assists for Vanderbilt (2-2).
The lead changed hands seven times early in the second half before an 8-0 spurt by Bucknell gave the Bison a 63-56 lead with 10:48 left and Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew called a time out.
Vanderbilt had taken an 11-point lead in the first half, but Bucknell answered with a 17-4 run and led 40-38 at halftime.
Vanderbilt hit its first five shots from the floor, including two 3-pointers, to take a 12-4 lead, prompting Bucknell coach Nathan Davis to call a timeout.
It was the opposite start of Friday's win over Norfolk State when the Commodores missed their first six shots.
With the win Monday night, the Bison improved to 4-9 against SEC teams.
BIG PICTURE
Bucknell: The Bison suffered two double-digit losses earlier in the season, but showed their toughness against Vanderbilt.
Vanderbilt: The Commodores almost sent the game into overtime, but Fisher-Davis couldn't get a crucial foul shot to drop late despite playing an impressive game overall.
UP NEXT
Bucknell plays Norfolk State at the Las Vegas Invitational on Thursday before meeting Sacred Heart or Northern Colorado the next day.
Vanderbilt faces Butler at the Las Vegas Invitational on Thursday before playing No. 8 Arizona or Santa Clara on Friday.
