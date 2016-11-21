Jackson leads No. 5 Kansas past UAB 83-63 in CBE Classic

Josh Jackson had 22 points, Frank Mason III and Devonte Graham were nearly as productive and No. 5 Kansas rolled to an 83-63 victory over Alabama-Birmingham in the CBE Classic semifinals Monday night.
Mason finished with 20 points and Graham had 16 for the Jayhawks (3-1), who advanced to play George for the title on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs beat George Washington 81-73 in the other semifinal.
Kansas raced to a big early lead, weathered several runs by UAB, then relied on their backcourt of Jackson, Mason and Graham to pull away from the Blazers down the stretch.
Dirk Williams led the Blazers (2-2) with 13 points. Tyler Madison had 12.
The Blazers got off to what looked like it would be a catastrophic start, turning the ball over seven times and missing their first 11 field-goal attempts. Their only points over the first 10 minutes came on foul shots, and by the time they finally hit the Jayhawks led 23-3.
Even more surprising may have been the run UAB went on next.
Suddenly settling for outside jumpers, the Jayhawks missed seven straight shots of their own, and that allowed UAB to rip off a 17-2 run over the next 6 minutes to get within 27-20 late in the half.
If that didn't make Jayhawks coach Bill Self irate, the way Kansas ended it did. Graham hit a 3-pointer with 5 seconds to go, but UAB went coast-to-coast for a buzzer-beating basket.
The teams resumed trading runs early in the second half before the Jayhawks began pulling, and four 3-pointers by Svi Mykhailiuk — who finished with 15 points — helped put the game out of reach.
Jackson added an exclamation mark with just over four minutes left, taking a pass in the open floor and throwing down a windmill dunk while getting fouled for a three-point play.
BIG PICTURE
UAB showed some moxie in rallying from its big early hole, even the Jayhawks never led by fewer than five the rest of the way. It had to be encouraging for first-year coach Robert Ehsan, who is trying to get the Blazers back into the NCAA Tournament this year.
Kansas looked tired at times from a brutal start to the season. The Jayhawks played Indiana in Hawaii, Duke in New York and Siena at home on Friday night. The grind continues with the CBE Classic title game before another home game against UNC-Asheville on Friday night.
UP NEXT
UAB plays in the consolation game Tuesday night.
Kansas plays the Bulldogs for the tournament
