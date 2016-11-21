Benn wrists in goal in OT, Stars beat Wild 3-2

Jamie Benn flicked in a goal 1:23 into overtime, lifting the Dallas Stars over the Minnesota Wild 3-2 on Monday night.
Benn took a cross-ice pass from Tyler Seguin in the left faceoff circle and shot over goalie Darcy Kuemper's right shoulder.
The Stars had lost five straight overtime games and nine in a row going back to last season. Their last overtime win at home was on Nov. 14, 2015 — also 3-2 against the Wild.
Dallas twice took one-goal leads, but the Wild answered each time.
The Stars' Jamie Oleksiak scored his first in more than two years on a rebound at 7:19 of the second period. Nino Niederreiter tied the game on the power play at 17:22 of the second.
Brett Ritchie gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 1:01 of the third, but 3 minutes later, Erik Haula scored for Minnesota.
Kuemper made 29 saves. Antti Niemi had 27 for the Stars.
After a scoreless first period, Dallas applied pressure early in the second, including when Kuemper stopped Radek Faksa on a breakaway at 5:37.
The Stars then had a 3-on-1 break, with Patrick Sharp, Patrick Eaves and Jason Spezza ahead of the defense. Trailing the play, defenseman Oleksiak put his stick on the rebound of Spezza's shot and backhanded the puck into the net at 7:19.
Oleksiak's goal was his second in 84 career games. He had not scored in 55 games since his first on Oct. 28, 2014.
Minnesota finally scored at 17:22 of the second, on the Wild's third power play. Mikael Granlund passed across to Niederreiter low on the right side, and he beat Niemi for his fifth goal.
Haula's goal followed a flurry of activity in front of the net. Minnesota sent two shots off goalposts before Haula knocked in a rebound from short range.
NOTES: Dallas D Johnny Oduya (lower-body injury) went on injured reserve. D Julius Honka was recalled from Texas of the AHL to make his NHL debut. He assisted on Ritchie's goal. D Esa Lindell also was recalled; Ds John Klingberg and Stephen Johns were healthy scratches. ... Wild LW Zach Parise returned after missing Saturday's game because of strep throat. ... Oleksiak and Minnesota RW Chris Stewart received major penalties for fighting at 6:34 of the first period. ... Ritchie has four points (two goals, two assists) in four career games against the Wild. In 12 games in November, Eaves has 12 points (eight goals, four assists). ... Mikko Koivu's assist on Niederreiter's goal was the 400th of his career. He has a team-high 28 points against the Stars in 36 games. ... Haula has five points (two goals, three assists) in his last five games vs. Dallas.
UP NEXT
Wild: Return home to play Winnipeg on Wednesday night.
Stars: Travel to Nashville to play on Wednesday night.
