Northwestern handles No. 22 Texas

Bryant McIntosh had 20 points and five assists to lead Northwestern to a convincing 77-58 victory over No. 22 Texas on Monday night in the semifinals of the Legends Classic at Barclays Center.
The Wildcats (3-1) will play Notre Dame, which beat Colorado 89-81, in the championship game Tuesday night.
Northwestern opened the game with an 11-0 run and closed the first on a 9-0 spurt to take a 34-26 lead.
The Wildcats opened the second half on a 10-1 run to go up by 17 points and the Longhorns (3-1) were never closer than 14 points the rest of the way.
Scottie Lindsey had 16 points and Dererk Pardon had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Northwestern which took advantage of an out-of-synch Texas offense for the easy win.
Tavin Mack scored 18 points for the Longhorns, who finished with 14 turnovers and just seven assists. Texas didn't help itself at the free throw line going 13 for 27.
