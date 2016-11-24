Massa waving goodbye to F1 and Button has no plans to return

0:32 Kentucky's Gabriel says Cats enjoy sharing the ball Pause

2:20 Cleveland State coach: Kentucky enjoys playing defense

0:28 Malik Monk sees a high ceiling for Cats

1:55 John Calipari: 'We're a November team'

1:40 Eight things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

1:14 Tina Portwood on her grandson's injury

0:51 Sober dorm, other services possible for UK students with substances abuse issues

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes