Alabama State explodes in third quarter, beats Miles 53-20

Khalid Thomas ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns, Quinterris Toppings accounted for three scores and Alabama State scored 34 third-quarter points in a 53-20 win over Division II Miles on Thursday night.
Toppings completed 17 of 24 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and ran for another score.
David Whipple threw two first-quarter TD pass to give Miles a 14-0 lead. Thomas and Toppings each had touchdown runs for Alabama State (4-7), but the Hornets failed to convert after either touchdown and went into the half trailing 14-12.
Bradley Street returned the second-half kickoff 100 yards to give the Hornets their first lead and the rout was on. Ricky Haley scored on a 60-yard interception return with 9:55 left in the third and, after Miles went three-and-out, Thomas' 42-yard touchdown run made it 33-14 less than two minutes later.
Toppings sandwiched TD passes to Austin Beamus and Brandon Barnes around a 9-yard scoring run by Alex Anderson and Alabama State led 53-20 with 8:54 to play.
