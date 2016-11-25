Sports

November 25, 2016 8:41 AM

Putin promises troubled World Cup stadium will be ready

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised FIFA that a much-delayed stadium in St. Petersburg will be ready in time to host Confederations Cup and World Cup matches.

The 69,000-seat stadium in St. Petersburg has had repeated problems, including worker deaths, cost rises and technical issues. The field wobbles because of a poorly installed mechanism that allows it to slide in and out of the stadium.

At a meeting in the Kremlin, Putin told FIFA President Gianni Infantino "it's a very lamentable story," but that "the construction workers promise to fix everything by the end of this year."

They were speaking a day ahead of the draw for next year's Confederations Cup. The final of that tournament is scheduled to be played in St. Petersburg.

