Oakland tops Alaska Anchorage 71-65 in Great Alaska Shootout

Martez Walker scored 25 points to lead Oakland to a 71-65 victory over Alaska Anchorage in the Great Alaska Shootout on Friday.
Jalen Hayes had 13 points and Nick Daniels added 12 for Oakland (5-1), which concludes the tournament in the fourth-place game against UC Davis, while the Seawolves play Drake for seventh. Both games are Saturday.
Diante Mitchell made four 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead Alaska Anchorage. Spencer Svejcar chipped in 17 points.
The Grizzlies had a double-digit lead before Alaska Anchorage used a 14-5 surge to pull to 66-63 with 2:20 to play. Sherron Dorsey-Walker made a pair of free throws, Walker made a layup and Daniels added one more from the line to seal it for Oakland.
Alaska Anchorage, which counted the game as an exhibition, missed five field goals down the stretch.
