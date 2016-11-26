Get Miss Arizona USA a helmet and some pads

5:48 Rex Chapman thankful for return to UK Pause

1:15 Lafayette topples Scott County in Class 6A football semifinals

5:09 John Calipari: They got our best today

0:39 Dominique Hawkins knows what he's doing in the Bahamas

1:02 Bam is looking forward to the Bahamas

1:30 UT-Martin coach impressed with UK's attitude

2:39 Lexington Catholic girls ready to scrap

1:49 Tates Creek girls lead with defense

3:01 Lexington Christian girls taking their shots

1:42 Sayre's Wheeler previews the Spartans