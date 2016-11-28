Notre Dame DL Tillery apologizes for actions vs. USC

Notre Dame defensive lineman Jerry Tillery has tweeted an apology for kicking USC running back Aca'Cedric Ware in the helmet while Ware was on the ground with an apparent head injury and stomping on the foot of USC offensive tackle Zach Banner while he was on the ground.
Tillery tweeted Monday that he takes "full responsibility" for his actions, saying they do not represent what his family or Notre Dame has molded him to be. He said he wanted to especially apologize to Ware and Banner, their families and anyone else affected by his actions. He says he will learn from it.
After the game, Banner described Tillery as "dirty."
USC beat Notre Dame 45-27.
