Fisher: Dickerson shouldn't expect favors after ripping Rams

Los Angeles Rams coach Jeff Fisher says Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson shouldn't expect the franchise to give him special privileges after the former running back publicly criticized the team.
Fisher reiterated Tuesday that Dickerson is welcome to be around the Rams (4-7).
But Fisher also expanded on his version of a phone conversation with Dickerson that led the former Rams star to vow he won't attend another game while Fisher is the head coach.
Fisher says he explained to Dickerson earlier this month that players were uncomfortable with Dickerson being on the sideline after he had disparaged them on his weekly radio show.
Dickerson had asked for several sideline passes to the Rams' game against Miami on Nov. 20.
