Penn State beats Georgia Tech 67-60

Shep Garner scored 17 points and Mike Watkins added 12 and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Penn State to a 67-60 win over Georgia Tech in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game on Tuesday.
The Nittany Lions (5-3) won their third straight after leading the Yellow Jackets for 20:57 including most of the second half.
Quinton Stephens led Georgia Tech (4-2) with 13 points and 11 rebounds while Josh Okogie also scored 13.
The teams spent more than six minutes tied and swapped the lead seven times in the first half before Penn State took control with a 7-0 run.
Okogie gave Georgia Tech its last lead on the first shot of the second half. His 3-pointer put the Yellow Jackets up 31-30 before Penn State jumped back out front. Okogie pulled his squad into a tie with another 3 to make it 39-39 with 13 minutes remaining. The Yellow Jackets were within two with 2:07 to play before Penn State finished with a 10-5 run.
