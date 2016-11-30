QB Zaire leaving Notre Dame, eligible to play immediately

Malik Zaire, the quarterback who won the starting job at Notre Dame last year before a broken ankle ended his season, plans to graduate in December and use his final year of eligibility elsewhere next season.
University spokesman Michael Bertsch said Wednesday that Zaire has been given his release. Zaire told the South Bend Tribune among the schools he is considering are Florida, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh and Michigan State, an Irish opponent next season.
Notre Dame won all three games Zaire started but was beaten out for the starter's job this season by DeShone Kizer.
Zaire completed 58 of 98 passes for 816 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions in three seasons with the Irish.
Kizer has said he hasn't decided whether he will return next season. He has requested feedback from the NFL Draft Advisory Board.
