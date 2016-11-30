Coleman's 27 leads NJIT past St. Francis 83-70

Tim Coleman scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and NJIT took control in the second half to defeat St. Francis 83-70 on Wednesday night.
Damon Lynn added 18 points for the Highlanders (4-4), who turned a 39-38 halftime lead into a 16-point advantage with 2:55 to play.
Coleman made 12 of 14 from the foul line, where NJIT was 17 of 19 compared to an 8 for 15 showing for the Red Flash. The Highlanders were also 50 percent from the field (28 of 56), including 10 of 21 from 3-point range and scored 26 points off of turnovers.
Coleman started an 11-0 run early in the first half with a pair of free throws. Lynn sandwiched two 3s around a Chris Jenkins 3 for a 59-46 lead with 11:15 to play. After NJIT's Rob Ukawuba's trey with 8:27 left, the lead never got below double figures.
Josh Nebo and Isaiah Blackmon had 12 points apiece for St. Francis (3-3).
Comments