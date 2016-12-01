Dozier's 21 lead No. 20 South Carolina to 68-50 win

2:45 Fox surprised UK has not had more triple-doubles Pause

0:56 D.J. Eliot: Our guys are young

2:09 Calipari puts brakes on talk of being 38-1 good

2:09 Bobby Hurley recalls the Laettner game

2:19 Cal has fans join in Cats' team photo in Bahamas

2:33 Cal says Cats need to experience close games

2:05 Cal says Briscoe, Willis should play Monday

1:54 Lafayette coach Denton lauds smarts of All-City forward Pankins

2:37 Bryan Station girls primed for another March run

2:37 Bryan Station girls primed for another March run