Mosquera-Perea's career night helps ETSU hold off Lees McRae

Hanner Mosquera-Perea set career highs with 18 points and 12 rebounds and his late go-ahead layup helped lift ETSU over Division II-member Lees-McRae 85-80 on Thursday night for the Buccaneers' fourth straight win.
Mosquera-Perea's dunk pulled ETSU within 80-79 and his layup at 1:36 put the Buccaneers up 81-80. Desonta Bradford and T.J. Cromer hit two free throws apiece down the stretch and ETSU held on.
Lepreece Lynch scored 25 points and made 4 of 6 3-pointers for the Bobcats (1-7), who led 41-40 at halftime. Rishad Felton hit three 3s in under three minutes to give Lees McRae a 59-55 second-half lead.
Cromer scored 20 points and made 4 of 12 3-pointers and Bradford scored 12 points with four assists for ETSU (6-1), which made 33 of 44 free throws (75 percent) on the Bobcats' 33 personal fouls.
Lees McRae counted it as an exhibition game.
Comments