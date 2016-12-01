Monmouth beats Quinnipiac 91-72 in MAAC opener

Je'lon Hornbeak and Collin Stewart each made five 3-pointers and Monmouth opened the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference season with a 91-72 victory over Quinnipiac on Thursday night.
Hornbeak tied a career-high with his five 3-pointers while Stewart bested his and was perfect from the field on six shots. Micah Seaborn added three 3-pointers and 17 points and Justin Robinson 10 points and eight assists. The Hawks (5-2, 1-0) were 14 of 31 for 45.2 percent from the arc in winning their fourth consecutive game.
Mikey Dixon scored 18 points, Peter Kiss 15 and Chaise Daniels 13 with 10 rebounds for the Bobcats (1-5, 0-1), who were under 30 percent from the arc (7 of 24).
The Hawks led by 11 at halftime and scored the first nine points of the second half, including 3-pointers from Hornbeak and Seaborn, to lead 54-34. The closest Quinnipiac got after that was 14 points.
