Henry Clay tops Tates Creek 67-58

Kentucky defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot talks about the number of young players on the team that beat Louisville on Saturday.
Bobby Hurley likened current Cats to 38-1 UK team of 2014-15. John Calipari reacts
John Calipari had UK fans who made trip to Bahamas take turns joining players in a "team photo" after Sunday's practice.
UK Coach John Calipari wants to see which of his players can perform best in pressure situations.
Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe and Derek Willis, both recovering from injuries, should be able to play Monday night against Arizona State.
Defenders Coach Shawn Ransom brings back two of the best guards in the 11th Region.