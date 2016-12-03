Clareth scores career-high 33 as Siena beats Fairfield

Nico Clareth scored a career-high 33 points and coach Jimmy Patsos earned his 200th career victory as Siena fended off Fairfield in an 80-73 win on Saturday night.
Clareth's 33 points were the most by a Siena player since Edwin Ubiles scored 37 in Feb. 2008. Clareth hit seven 3-pointers and finished 12 of 25 from the field.
Javion Ogunyemi had 17 points for the Saints (3-5, 1-0 Metro Atlantic), who built a double-digit lead midway into second half and held on down the stretch.
A Brett Bisping layup with 12:42 left gave the Saints a 58-42 lead. However, Fairfield used a 16-0 run to tie it on a Matija Milin layup. But Siena responded by scoring the next seven points for a 65-58 lead and Fairfield was kept at arm's length the rest of the way.
Tyler Nelson scored 23 points to lead Fairfield (5-2, 1-1).
