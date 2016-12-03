Pick 6 seals Wofford's 17-3 upset of The Citadel in FCS

Joe Newman scored on a 36-yard run early in the fourth quarter, and Devin Watson returned an interception 62 yards for a touchdown in the final minute as Wofford upset sixth-seeded The Citadel 17-3 in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday night.
The Terriers (10-3) play Youngstown State (10-3), which upset third-seeded Jacksonville State 40-24, next weekend.
The Bulldogs (10-2), who won the regular-season matchup of Southern Conference rivals 24-21, had 359 yards of total offense — 102 more than Wofford — but only managed a 23-yard field goal by Cody Clark midway through the first quarter. That was the lone score in the first half as the teams combined to throw interceptions on three consecutive plays in the second quarter.
Clark missed three field goals, the last with 4:23 remaining, for The Citadel, which was hosting its first playoff game since 1992.
Wofford ran for 233 yards and passed for 34 on two completions with the two second-quarter picks. The Citadel had 238 yards on the ground and 121 in the air with two interceptions.
