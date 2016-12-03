Richmond completes comeback to beat North Dakota 27-24

Griffin Trau kicked an 18-yard field goal as time expired, capping a 17-point comeback and sending Richmond to a 27-24 win over seventh-seeded North Dakota in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.
The Spiders (10-3) got into field goal range thanks to a 54-yard pass from Kevin Johnson to Tyler Wilkins on third-and-14 earlier on the drive. Richmond moved the ball 17 yards in the next three plays, and Trau's game-winner tucked inside the left upright as the clock hit zeroes.
North Dakota (9-3) led 24-7 early in the third quarter after Demun Mercer's second touchdown catch from Keaton Studsrud. Mercer had five catches for 122 yards.
Johnson, who threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns, ran for a 9-yard score late in the third to pull Richmond within 24-14. The Spiders blocked a punt and converted field position into a field goal to get within a touchdown, and Johnson found Garrett Hudson for an 8-yard score to tie it at 24 with 5:24 remaining.
Richmond travels to second-seeded Eastern Washington next Saturday for a quarterfinals matchup.
