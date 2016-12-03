Drexel fends off pesky High Point 78-72 behind Jonsonn, Lee

Kari Jonsson scored 25 points, Kurk Lee finished with 16 points, Rodney Williams added 13, and Drexel pulled away late to beat High Point 78-72 Saturday night.
Miles Bowman Jr's. 3-point play brought High Point within 72-69. Miles Overton sank two free throws for Drexel before Bowman buried a 3 with 12 seconds left. Overton and Jonsonn each made a pair of free throws to end it.
Up 60-59 with 4:24 left, Lee's jumper, Tayshawn Miles' layup and Jonsonn's 3 put Drexel (4-4) up by seven. Andre Fox then had a dunk and Austin White's free throws narrowed High Point's deficit to 69-63 before another Lee 3 with 48 seconds left.
Lee's layup off a steal with 7:03 before halftime put Drexel up 29-21 before High Point (4-4) went on a 14-6 run to tie it at 35 at halftime.
Bowman finished with 18 points and 11 boards.
