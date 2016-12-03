Sports

Drexel fends off pesky High Point 78-72 behind Jonsonn, Lee

HIGH POINT, N.C.

Kari Jonsson scored 25 points, Kurk Lee finished with 16 points, Rodney Williams added 13, and Drexel pulled away late to beat High Point 78-72 Saturday night.

Miles Bowman Jr's. 3-point play brought High Point within 72-69. Miles Overton sank two free throws for Drexel before Bowman buried a 3 with 12 seconds left. Overton and Jonsonn each made a pair of free throws to end it.

Up 60-59 with 4:24 left, Lee's jumper, Tayshawn Miles' layup and Jonsonn's 3 put Drexel (4-4) up by seven. Andre Fox then had a dunk and Austin White's free throws narrowed High Point's deficit to 69-63 before another Lee 3 with 48 seconds left.

Lee's layup off a steal with 7:03 before halftime put Drexel up 29-21 before High Point (4-4) went on a 14-6 run to tie it at 35 at halftime.

Bowman finished with 18 points and 11 boards.

