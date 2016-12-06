Klay Thompson scores 60 for Warriors in rout of Pacers

Klay Thompson had an NBA season-high and career-best 60 points for the highest-scoring performance by a Golden State player in more than 42 years, and the Warriors whipped the Indiana Pacers 142-106 on Monday night.
Thompson raised his arms to encourage more of those steady "KLAY! KLAY! KLAY!" chants then let it fly again and again. He had 60 through three and called it a night, sitting down with 1:22 left in the period as fans jumped to their feet for an extended standing ovation.
He scored 40 by halftime in just 18-plus minutes.
Thompson joined Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain, Rick Barry and Joe Fulks as the only Warriors to score 60 points. Barry was the last to do so, going off for 64 on March 26, 1974, against Portland.
