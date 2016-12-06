Vols trounce Presbyterian 90-50 with second-half flurry

Lamonte Turner and Jordan Bowden sparked a second-half flurry while helping Tennessee match a school record for 3-pointers.
Bowden and Turner combined to score 45 points and shoot 12 of 21 from 3-point range Tuesday as the Volunteers breezed to a 90-50 victory over Presbyterian. Bowden scored 11 straight points during a 23-0 second-half run that broke the game open.
Tennessee (4-3) shot 16 of 33 from 3-point range as a team to tie the Vols' single-game record for 3-point baskets. Tennessee had made 16 3-pointers in a game five times previously, most recently against UNC Asheville on Nov. 17, 2009.
"They kind of packed the defense in a little bit," Turner said. "We had a size advantage, so they were trying to keep us out of the lane, and shots were just falling tonight."
Tennessee (4-3) won its third straight to go over .500 for the first time all season heading into Sunday's game at No. 7 North Carolina.
Turner, a redshirt freshman, scored 24 points and went 7 of 11 on 3-pointers. Bowden, a true freshman, had 21 points and was 5 of 10 from beyond the arc. Both posted their highest point totals of the season.
Eleven of Bowden's points came in a span of 75 seconds, as he sank three straight 3-pointers and followed that flurry with a steal and dunk.
"He's got a chance to be as good as he wants to be," Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said.
After trailing by as many as 18, Presbyterian got back-to-back 3-pointers from Darius Moore to cut the lead to 50-41 with 12:25 left. Presbyterian (3-5) wouldn't score again for over 6 ½ minutes as Tennessee went on its 23-0 spurt.
Turner began the run by sinking a 3-point shot, making a backcourt steal and passing to Detrick Mostella for a 3-pointer. Bowden's 11 straight points extended Tennessee's lead to 67-41. Robert Hubbs III capped the flurry by sinking two free throws with 6:56 remaining.
"They just answered the call," Presbyterian coach Gregg Nibert said. "We had a couple of bad turnovers, they got back-to-back 3's. The momentum was just too much for us. I have got to hand it to them. Their 3-point shooting was tremendous."
THE TAKEAWAY
Presbyterian: An inability to take care of the ball prevented the Blue Hose from having any shot at pulling off the upset. Presbyterian committed 22 turnovers, including 13 in the second half. Jo'Vontae Millner, who entered the night averaging a team-high 13.4 points per game, had just four points Tuesday.
"They did a good job of guarding us and kind of taking us out of our offense," Nibert said. "We had a tough time getting it inside, and guys were trying to go a little bit too much one-on-one. We're really not a one-on-one team."
Tennessee: Turner and Shembari Phillips are helping Tennessee withstand the absence of Jordan Bone, who has missed four straight games with a stress fracture in his left foot after opening the season as the Vols' starting point guard.
Phillips had 14 points, seven assists and only one turnover Saturday in an 81-58 blowout of Georgia Tech. Turner and Phillips had a combined seven assists and one turnover Tuesday.
KEY STATS
Tennessee outscored Presbyterian 31-2 in points off turnovers and 21-4 in second-chance points.
SCHOFIELD"S RETURN
Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield returned to action Tuesday after missing the Vols' last three games due to a violation of team rules. Schofield had five points in 12 minutes.
Schofield, a sophomore, averaged 7.6 points per game and made 11 starts last season.
UP NEXT
Presbyterian is at USC Upstate on Dec. 13
Tennessee is at No. 7 North Carolina on Sunday.
---
More AP College Basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org
Comments