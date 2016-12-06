Dayton cruises past Division II Saint Joseph's (Ind.) 91-51

Kyle Davis scored a career-high 18 points to lead Dayton over Division II Saint Joseph's (Ind.) 91-59 on Tuesday night for its fourth straight win.
Charles Cooke added 18 points and Kendall Pollard had 14 points for the Flyers (6-2), who shot 55 percent from the floor. Scoochie Smith chipped in 13 points. Cooke and Smith have scored in double figures in each game this season.
Xeyrius Williams had five blocks and four steals — both career highs — and added eight points. His five blocks is one off a program record held by five different players.
Nic Williams scored 17 points and made three 3-pointers to lead Saint Joseph's. Davone Daniels had 14 points for the Pumas.
The Flyers had a nine-point lead at halftime and stretched it to 65-45 with about eight minutes left.
Dayton leads the series 5-0, but it was the first meeting since Dec. 1973.
