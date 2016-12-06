Pistons beat Bulls 102-91 for fourth win in 5 games

Tobias Harris scored 22 points and the Detroit Pistons beat the Chicago Bulls 102-91 on Tuesday night.
Andre Drummond added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Pistons, who won for the fourth time in five games.
Jimmy Butler scored 32 points and Dwyane Wade added 19 points and seven assists for Chicago, which lost its third straight. The Bulls were playing their fourth game in five nights and struggled in the fourth quarter.
Drummond dominated early, scoring 10 points on three dunks and two tips. Even when he went to the bench with foul trouble, the Pistons put together an 11-0 run to lead 36-21 early in the second quarter.
Rajon Rondo had 10 points in his return to the Chicago lineup.
Detroit maintained a double-digit lead for most of the second period, but Chicago rallied after Reggie Jackson picked up his third foul. The Pistons were ahead 51-44 at the half, thanks to a 16-6 edge on points off turnovers. Drummond had 14 in the half, while Butler had 16 for the Bulls.
Chicago was within 51-50 in the first two minutes of the third, and took a 72-71 lead into the fourth. Butler and Taj Gibson both had eight points in the period, while Drummond didn't score for Detroit.
Darrun Hillard's 3-pointer capped Detroit's 12-3 run to start the fourth, giving the Pistons an 83-75 lead with 7:28 to play. The Pistons pulled away down the stretch against the weary Bulls.
TIP-INS
Bulls: Rondo missed Monday's loss to Portland due to a team suspension.
Pistons: Due to his foul problems, Jackson only played 10 minutes in the first half. He's still on limited minutes after missing the season's first 21 games with knee tendinitis, and played eight minutes in the second half. Ish Smith played the entire fourth quarter.
