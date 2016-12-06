Kansas rolls over UMKC 105-62 to give Bill Self win No. 600

Frank Mason scored 30 points to match his career high, Devonte Graham and Josh Jackson also had big games and No. 3 Kansas rolled to a 105-62 victory over Missouri-Kansas City on Tuesday night to give coach Bill Self career win No. 600.
Jackson had 19 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, while Graham was 6 of 8 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points as the Jayhawks (8-1) allowed Self to empty his bench early again.
He became the ninth-fastest coach to reach 600 wins, just behind Phog Allen, whose name adorns their building. The former Oral Roberts, Tulsa and Illinois coach is 394-84 with the Jayhawks, and Self's mark of 212-9 at Allen Fieldhouse is downright absurd considering the Jayhawks' typically rugged schedule.
Of course, their game against UMKC (6-4) was essentially over the moment the contract was signed.
Kansas opened a 10-point lead before the game hit the 4-minute mark, extended the advantage to 51-35 by the break, then reeled off the first 10 points of the second half to put it away.
LaVell Boyd had 17 points for the Roos, who have never beaten Kansas in seven tries.
That's not to say Self enjoyed every minute of his milestone win.
There was the pass that Jackson threw to the second row of seats late in the first half. There were the missed block-outs by Landen Lucas that gave the Roos extra opportunities. And there was a turnover that prompted Self to let rip a PG-13 tirade that could be heard everywhere in an otherwise quiet gym.
"What are you guys doing?" he asked. "What are you frickin' doing?"
Hardly missing a shot. The Jayhawks were 15 of 27 from beyond the arc, shot 57 percent for the game and rolled to their nation-leading 45th consecutive victory at Allen Fieldhouse.
BIG PICTURE
UMKC could sorely use senior guard Martez Harrison, their second-leading scorer. He missed his fourth consecutive game while serving an indefinite suspension due to a violation of school policy.
Kansas has not been tested through the first four games of a six-game homestand. The closest anybody has come to the Jayhawks was Stanford, which lost 89-74 last weekend. That was also the only time Kansas has been held under 90 points during those four games.
UP NEXT
UMKC plays Division II school William Jewell on Saturday.
Kansas plays former Big 12 rival Nebraska on Saturday.
