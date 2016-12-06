Keene's 40 and Rayson's 30 lead CMU over Green Bay 107-97

Marcus Keene set a career high with 40 points, Braylon Rayson tied his best with 30 points and Central Michigan beat Green Bay 107-97 on Tuesday night.
Keene, who entered the game as the nation's leading scorer and added a point to his average (31.4 points per game), hit 6 of 12 from 3-point range, handed out 11 assists and grabbed seven boards.
The Chippewas (8-2) pulled away with a 14-2 run that ended at 101-89 with 2:04 left after Keene hit back-to-back 3s. The Phoenix (4-5) got the deficit no closer than eight from there.
Cecil Williams added 12 points and David DiLeo scored 10 for Central Michigan, which made 15 of 38 from 3-point range.
Kerem Kanter had 23 points to lead Green Bay. Charles Cooper scored 16, Jamar Hurdle had 14, and Khalil Small and Trevor Anderson added 12 points each.
The Phoenix trailed by 10 at the break and never led in the second half but closed within 85-84 with 5:46 to go.
Comments