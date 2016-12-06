Ristolainen seals Sabres 4-3 OT win over Oilers

Rasmus Ristolainen scored from the left circle 57 seconds into overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Tuesday night.
The Sabres scored twice in a span of 86 seconds, with Evander Kane forcing overtime by scoring with 29 seconds left in regulation. Kane had two goals and Brian Gionta also scored as Buffalo rallied after squandering a 2-0 first-period lead.
Anders Nilsson stopped 34 shots, closing his legs to foil Edmonton star Connor McDavid on a short-handed breakaway in the third period.
