Raffl scores late, Flyers beat Oilers for 7th straight win

2:09 Valpo coach says Kentucky has supreme athleticism Pause

4:46 Kentucky's players celebrate the win over Louisville

1:51 Winter's coming. Kentucky's ready; how about you?

0:46 Great Crossing High School?

0:48 Truck strikes Lexington bar

3:04 Gov. Bevin plans to 'weigh in' on gun violence

2:40 John Calipari liked his team's energy

0:39 Sidewalk signs warn UK students about distracted walking

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'