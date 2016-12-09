Kansas forward Bragg charged with misdemeanor battery

1:23 Eddie Gran happy with first bowl practice Pause

2:15 Isaiah Briscoe: We learned we can be beaten

1:03 Joel Justus: Isaiah Briscoe keys our energy

0:30 John Calipari can't wait for three-a-days

0:28 Mychal Mulder is looking forward to Camp Cal

0:58 Derek Willis wanted to be more assertive

2:40 John Calipari liked his team's energy

1:01 Dominique Hawkins credits better defense

2:09 Valpo coach says Kentucky has supreme athleticism

1:54 Franklin County girls rout Lafayette