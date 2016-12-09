Creighton's 113-58 win over Lancers biggest margin since '02

Marcus Foster and Khyri Thomas scored 16 points apiece, and 10th-ranked Creighton led by 37 points at halftime on its way to a 113-58 victory over Longwood on Friday night.
Martin Krampelj had 11 points and Maurice Watson Jr., Toby Hegner and Isaiah Zierden added 10 apiece for the Bluejays (10-0) in their most lopsided win since beating Texas-Arlington 106-50 in November 2002.
Khris Lane and JaShaun Smith had 12 points apiece for the Lancers (2-5).
Creighton's two-day turnaround from a 77-62 win at in-state rival Nebraska was no issue. The Bluejays made five of their first 6 3s, 10 of their first 13 shots overall and led by 20 points 12 minutes into the game against their overmatched opponent from the Big South.
All 13 Creighton players who suited up scored at least three points.
Leading 62-25 at the break, the Bluejays scored their most points in a half in coach Greg McDermott's seven seasons.
Watson had 11 assists, Patton blocked three shots and the Bluejays held a 47-29 rebounding advantage.
The crowd's interest waned as the margin grew wider in the second half. The last big roar came when world junior welterweight boxing champion Terence "Bud" Crawford was shown on the video board.
THE BIG PICTURE
Longwood: The Virginia-based Lancers got a nice paycheck for coming halfway across the country to play their first Top 25 opponent in four years.
Creighton: This one turned into a glorified scrimmage for the Bluejays. Everybody who suited up got to play, and no one got hurt. Seems like a win-win. Now they take off a week for final exams.
UP NEXT
Longwood visits George Mason on Monday.
Creighton hosts Oral Roberts on Dec. 17.
