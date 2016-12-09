NHL Capsules

Brandon Dubinsky scored a tiebreaking goal in the second period and the surging Columbus Blue Jackets won their fifth straight game, 4-1 over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night.
Lukas Sedlak got his first NHL goal for the Blue Jackets, who have earned at least a point in 12 of their last 13 games. Cam Atkinson contributed a short-handed goal in the first period for Columbus.
Dylan Larkin's power-play goal in the second was the only scoring of the night for the Red Wings. Sergei Bobrovsky had 32 saves for the Blue Jackets.
Sam Gagner scored into an empty net with 13.9 seconds remaining.
Detroit goalie Petr Mrazek was pulled in favor of Jimmy Howard after Sedlak's goal made it 3-1 in the second.
CAPITALS 4, SABRES 1
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — T.J. Oshie and Marcus Johansson each scored a goal, Philipp Grubauer made 27 saves and Washington beat Buffalo for its third straight win.
Jakub Vrana and John Carlson also scored, helping Washington beat Buffalo for the third time in 15 days.
Kyle Okposo had a goal and Robin Lehner made 25 saves for Buffalo. The Sabres have lost three of their last four.
BLUES 4, DEVILS 1
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Robby Fabbri scored twice and Vladimir Tarasenko had three assists, lifting St. Louis over New Jersey.
Tarasenko had eight of St. Louis' 32 shots on goal, while Ryan Reaves and Jaden Schwartz also scored for the Blues.
Jake Allen stopped 20 shots and won for the ninth time in 10 starts.
Keith Kinkaid had 28 saves for New Jersey, and PA Parenteau had a goal.
