Polite leads Radford past Elon 68-56

Ed Polite Jr. scored 14 points and hauled in 15 rebounds and Radford slipped past Elon for a 68-56 win Saturday.
Justin Cousin added 14 points for Radford (4-5), which controlled the boards 44-35 and went 16 for 17 from the line.
The Highlanders got a 3-pointer from Cousin in the second half to spark an 11-0 run, which was capped with a 3 from Christian Lutete, and gave Radford the lead for good, 46-39, with 8:24 left to play. Caleb Tanner hit the go-ahead jumper and followed it up with a 3-pointer.
Earlier, Elon (6-4) had used a 12-0 run stretching across both sides of the break to take a 34-31 lead early in the second half on Steven Santa Ana's layup and protected it for nearly six minutes.
Dainan Swoope led Elon with 13 points, Santa Ana finished with 12 and Brian Dawkins had 10.
